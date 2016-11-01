Bill Shorten, we want a fair go!

WE PUT the clown nose and the acid on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he visited Rockhampton last week.

We'll spare the funny suit for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten when he visits Gladstone tomorrow. Not because of any bias, but just because we've got the message across ... we're still not getting a fair go.

Mr Turnbull replied to our open letter for a fair go with "talk" of health, telecommunications, mining and funding for Rookwood Weir.

Now it's Mr Shorten's turn. Please Bill, tell us what your party could do to give regional Queensland a fair go.

And we need more than random funding pledges. This needs co-ordination, not platitudes.

While we're not dressing Mr Shorten up, we will be addressing the exact same questions we put to the Prime Minister. We now also invite our readers to put up a question they'd ask the Opposition leader.

Email us at newsroom@gladstone.com.au, SMS 0428 634 025 (start msg with GLAD) or via our Facebook page with your message and contact details.