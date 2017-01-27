Our prison numbers are the nation's second highest

QUEENSLAND has the second highest number of prisoners in the country.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), there are 428 more prisoners in Queensland this year than last year, with the number of Queensland prisoners increasing six per cent to 7,746.

A Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) spokesperson said The Capricornia Correctional Centre had 516 prisoners on January 24 2017.

The Capricornia Correctional Centre is among the lower range of prisoner numbers in the state's correctional centres, with 121 less inmates than Brisbane Correctional Centre.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said when prison numbers increase, so do staff.

"The safety and security of staff and prisoners is always the priority," they said.

"Staff are trained in correctional centre operations to ensure the safety and security of the facility."

According to the ABS, 91% of prisoners in Queensland are male and the average sentence length is 2.8 years.

The ABS state the most common offence was acts of intended cause of injury followed by unlawful entry with intent.

"(We) continues to dedicate its efforts addressing offending behaviour, increasing employability and supporting safe and successful reintegration and supervision in the community," the QCS spokesperson said.

"It is these efforts that reduce risk to the community and contribute to reductions in re offending."