28°
News

Mum tells of 510gm miracle baby's near-death experience

Tegan Annett
| 20th Oct 2016 5:30 PM Updated: 6:06 PM
Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.
Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MUM who had a 16-week premature baby after suffering a rare infection on her uterus is counting her lucky stars.

Each time her baby girl, her third daughter, takes a breath, Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is overwhelmed with relief.

Madison Jade was born on September 22, 16 weeks premature.

She and Sophie are at the Brisbane Mater Mothers Hospital, celebrating each tiny milestone.

>>'Brave battle': Mum's worry for 510gm baby girl

Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.
Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.

This week Madison was placed on the CPAP machine, enabling her to breathe on her on.

She has also reached the four week mark, which is another reason to celebrate.

"Our private doctor said the babies who reach the four week mark are highly likely to make it," Mrs Saul said.

"At the same time you never know what can happen, but that does give us hope."

Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.
Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.

Madison weighs 840 grams and Mrs Saul said their next milestone would be when her third daughter reaches one kilogram.

A rare infection on Mrs Saul's uterus and in her blood, called chorioamnionitis, brought on the early labour.

EARLIER | LISTEN | Mum's worry for premature child


Maddison is undergoing tests, x-rays and scans every day and has had her second blood transfusion.

But they are not alone, living at the Mater Mothers neonatal intensive care unit nursery.

The nursery has 79 cot spaces for the intensive and special care of babies, which are affectionately named Mater Little Miracles.

Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.
Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.

In Australia about eight per cent of babies are born prematurely every year.

"It's a massive learning curve, and I've learnt a lot of different medical terms," she said.

"It's been very eye opening.

"You see stories like this (online) but until you're here yourself you don't realise how much is really involved."

Visit The Journey of Maddison Jade Saul Facebook page for more information.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region mum premature baby

Mum tells of 510gm miracle baby's near-death experience

Mum tells of 510gm miracle baby's near-death experience

EVERY time Sophie Saul's third daughter takes a breath, the Gladstone mum is overwhelmed with relief.

Get your crush on with these sweet treats

YUM: Michelle McGennan and her Crush on Apples stall will be at Saturday's City Farmer's Market.

Crush on Apples will be at Saturday's City Farmer's Market

Teen couple on stealing spree with baby's pram

Mitchell Watson and Kiara Stanton.

COUPLE shove items in their baby's pram.

WATCH: Wedding shock as couple crack 18 'double yolk' eggs

Chris Boyd cracked 18 double yolk eggs during his post-wedding breakfast barbecue.

COUPLE crack entire 18-egg carton of 'double yolk' eggs.

Local Partners

Artist unveils her island home

JEAN Kane's backyard has a unique and elusive history; but next week she's prepared to unveil it to travellers from across the country and world.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks parents' hearts

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

HEARTS of mum and dads melt as brutal reality sinks in.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer-songwriter Fred Smith will perform across regional Queensland over the next six months.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

HOME SWEET HOME!

11 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this appealing, neat and tidy, solid brick home has plenty to offer! This easy floorplan features an open plan kitchen, living and...

Family Entertainer Something Special

5 James Court, Telina 4680

House 4 3 2 $449,000

The search is over, intimately designed for an active family who enjoy a dynamic outdoor lifestyle and are seeking a refuge from their hectic lives. Raine and...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $232,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON... PRESENT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

GREAT FAMILY HOME...QUALITY LOCAL BUILD...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

23 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $379,000

New to market is this family-friendly four bedroom home on 794m2, which will cater for even the largest of families. This modern lowset designed home provides...

Ocean Views - At a Price You Won&#39;t Choke On!

16 Yaralla Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 $189,000

This two-storey home in situated in an elevated position within Barney Point, captures stunning ocean views and lovely coastal breezes. Upstairs features a tiled...

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no