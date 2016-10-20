Mum tells of 510gm miracle baby's near-death experience

Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.

A MUM who had a 16-week premature baby after suffering a rare infection on her uterus is counting her lucky stars.

Each time her baby girl, her third daughter, takes a breath, Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is overwhelmed with relief.

Madison Jade was born on September 22, 16 weeks premature.

She and Sophie are at the Brisbane Mater Mothers Hospital, celebrating each tiny milestone.

>>'Brave battle': Mum's worry for 510gm baby girl

Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who can now breathe on her own.

This week Madison was placed on the CPAP machine, enabling her to breathe on her on.

She has also reached the four week mark, which is another reason to celebrate.

"Our private doctor said the babies who reach the four week mark are highly likely to make it," Mrs Saul said.

"At the same time you never know what can happen, but that does give us hope."

Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.

Madison weighs 840 grams and Mrs Saul said their next milestone would be when her third daughter reaches one kilogram.

A rare infection on Mrs Saul's uterus and in her blood, called chorioamnionitis, brought on the early labour.

EARLIER | LISTEN | Mum's worry for premature child



Maddison is undergoing tests, x-rays and scans every day and has had her second blood transfusion.

But they are not alone, living at the Mater Mothers neonatal intensive care unit nursery.

The nursery has 79 cot spaces for the intensive and special care of babies, which are affectionately named Mater Little Miracles.

Sophie Saul with her daughter Maddison Jade, who is in a humidicrib at the Mater Mothers Hospital after she was born 16 weeks premature.

In Australia about eight per cent of babies are born prematurely every year.

"It's a massive learning curve, and I've learnt a lot of different medical terms," she said.

"It's been very eye opening.

"You see stories like this (online) but until you're here yourself you don't realise how much is really involved."

Visit The Journey of Maddison Jade Saul Facebook page for more information.