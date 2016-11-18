28°
Business struggle as building approvals drop by hundreds

Tegan Annett
| 18th Nov 2016 4:11 PM Updated: 5:06 PM
Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040613HOME

GLADSTONE has had a changing landscape since 2011, and that's not just on Curtis Island.

Housing approvals spiced in the years 2011 - 2013, adding more than 2700 homes to our region.

It was at the peak of our city's construction boom with the arrival of Bechtel for its three Curtis Island LNG plants.

Now the home approval game looks very different, with just 64 approvals made this year to July according to the Housing Industry Association.

Greta Tenheggeler experienced first hand the booming building industry in 2011 - 2013 as an employee at Tenheggler Homes.

The business, sales and marketing manager said since the industry boom the company, like many others, had to alter the way they worked and cut costs where possible to "stay above water".

Troy and Greta Tenheggeler (Tenheggeler Homes) at the Gladstone Observer Home and Leisure Expo. May 15th, 2016. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Troy and Greta Tenheggeler (Tenheggeler Homes) at the Gladstone Observer Home and Leisure Expo. May 15th, 2016. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

The business, which has reduced from 10 employees to six since 2013, is just one example of how business has had to adjust with a falling home approval rate.

"We started here in 1998 and the year 2000 was pretty tough, that's when the GST came in," she said.

"We don't have an office admin or advertising staff, we're doing more ourselves.

"We've had to adapt ... When you're not as busy you have to cut your overheads to match your income."

Now they are investing their business in new technologies like their eco cool home in a bid to attract more customers.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  business gladstone gladstone region property

REBELLIOUS Gladstone girl's sad downward spiral into becoming a meth dealer.

