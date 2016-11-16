28°
Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

16th Nov 2016
Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!
Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

'TIS the season for giving, so we're giving you a Christmas present you can't refuse.   

Back by popular demand, subscribe to our 12-month unlimited digital subscription and we'll throw in a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" tablet totally free.  

This time around, Santa isn't the only thing coming to your door - we'll throw in a Saturday paper delivery for free every week for the next year.   

That's on top of unlimited digital access to our website and app, The Courier Mail+ (or Daily Telegraph+ in NSW) and the Washington Post - a huge $470 value for just $269.   

This is strictly a limited offer and if we learnt one thing from our previous tablet giveaway, we know these do not last long. So don't wait until Santa is packing up his sleigh to take advantage of this cracker deal.   

Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 to get your gift from us!  

Don't say we're not spoiling you this Christmas.   

Offer ends December 21.   

