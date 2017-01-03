Gladstone region's worst roads in the wet revealed

JUST take care in the rain and you should be okay on our region's roads.

Blue and White Taxis chairman Allan Rowe says Gladstone's roads are generally safe in the wet.

"The main thing is that people should take care all over the city," he said.

"All of Gladstone roads are basically safe but people need to learn to slow down instead of trying to beat the showers home."

Boyfriend wasn't paying attention when he drove his girlfriend's car into a flooded Glenlyon St. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer Declan Cooley

Mr Rowe said his drivers often noticed people, particularly young drivers, speeding up in the wet.

One area he said was often affected with heavy localised rain was underneath the bridges on Glenlyon Rd.

"The rest of the city, the roads are very safe in general," Mr Rowe said. "People need to take care on the roads."

However, delivery driver Grant Mitchell said there were some particularly bad areas he had noticed when it started raining.

"Heading out to Calliope there's always a bit of water over the road, that's the most dangerous spot for us," he said.

"It just holds so much water for so long."

Mr Mitchell said when driving a van across the still water, it was easy to aquaplane.

Other spots Mr Mitchell said could be dangerous in the wet weather were the older streets at the bottom end of Calliope and parts of Benaraby.

"I worry about my drivers every night when it's wet," he said.

"We just have to make sure our drivers take it easy and get home safe to their families."

The Department of Main Roads and Transport has tips for people driving in wet conditions.

These include driving slowly to avoid aquaplaning and skidding, doubling the distance between you and the car in front, avoiding breaking suddenly and accelerating or turning quickly to reduce your chances of skidding.

Queensland Ambulance Service acting senior operations supervisor Chris Colbert said it was "extremely important" people took care in the wet weather.

"Don't attempt to cross any flooded roads or any roads that appear to have (excessive) water over the top," he said. "It's important for people to stick to the speed limit or below according to the conditions."