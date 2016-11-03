29°
WATCH: Shorten warns of Gladstone exodus after health cuts

Declan Cooley
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LOTS TO SAY: Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaking on a visit to Gladstone yesterday.
LOTS TO SAY: Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaking on a visit to Gladstone yesterday. Mike Richards GLA021116SHORTEN

WHEN it comes to giving Gladstone a "fair go", Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten claims "your postcode or your credit card" shouldn't determine your quality of health care.

His comments come on the back of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's visit to Rockhampton last week where he said fixing the imbalance in health care was a high priority to give regional Queensland a fair go.

Leading up to his visit to Rockhampton, The Observer ran a cartoon of the PM dressed as a clown to help raise the issue and ask again for a "fair go". This caused a minor stir and Mr Shorten dismissed the fuss yesterday on a flying visit to Gladstone.

"This is politics, you should see what some of the papers down south do to me," he said. "You need to toughen up."

When asked what he would do to close the unfair gap between regional and urban health care, Mr Shorten said a plan was needed and that it was no secret the Australian Labor Party included "universally accessible quality health care" as one of its top concerns.

As revealed in The Observer's Fair Go campaign, in Gladstone you're more likely to die at a younger age from cancer, die younger generally, have worse access to medical care, suffer from mental health issues and be less likely to complete high school compared with those living in cities.

"We have a superior hospital funding package which also means greater help for the regions," Mr Shorten said.

"We think Medicare is our number one issue and what we take from that is wherever you live in Australia, you should (have) access to universal quality health care.

"We can't see in Gladstone a retreat from bulk-billing and we can't see in Gladstone your local GPs being squeezed by not getting increases to the rebates they get from Medicare."

Sticking to this politically successful theme, Mr Shorten said part of his plan for improving health care in Gladstone and regional Australia was to "oppose cuts to Medicare...(and) bulk-billing".

"(If) you take away bulk-billing people won't be able to afford to go to (get medical help)," he said.

"What that means is businesses retreat from the region and of course there are jobs with health...and secondly it means because you get a diminution in services people are going to have to go to bigger cities to get the sort of good quality care they used to be able to get here."

Mr Turnbull's plans included getting more doctors into regional Australia, appointing a rural health commissioner and providing 500 more phone towers to improve connectivity in the bush.

Although Mr Shorten said Mr Tunbull's plans were "as good as it goes" he added "but the fact of the matter is you can't be fair dinkum about quality health in the bush while you're cutting Medicare".

In June, Mr Turnbull said there would be no outsourcing of any element of Medicare.

Mr Shorten said if voters in Flynn wanted quality health care, a proper education for your kids, apprenticeships to be available and "real jobs as opposed to slogans" then they would have to kick out the government at the next election.

Mr Shorten added the government had settled on a second rate option for its NBN rollout.

"You've got to face the people. You can't just sit in an ivory tower and tell them what you think they want to hear," he said.

"Malcolm Turnbull wanted to give a $50 billion tax cut to large companies, we wanted to properly fund our health care and schools."

Topics:  bill shorten gladstone gladstone region health medicare pauline hanson

