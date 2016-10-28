Swipe at Labor over multi-million dollar local project delay

WHAT more do you need? asked Federal Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce yesterday on the subject of Rookwood Weir during a Federal Government visit to Rockhampton.

"The archangel Gabriel to descend from heaven and tell us it's the right thing to do, the planets to align, the muses to rise up from the ground and tell us to move?" the Deputy Prime Minister asked.

This was Mr Joyce's passionate plea yesterday to the State Government to approve the Rookwood weir as he toured a farm with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He was responding to a reporter's reminder during a Rockhampton press conference that the Queensland Government was insisting a "formal business case" was needed for the project which could provide water benefits for Gladstone.

Mr Joyce has previously accused the state of stalling on the project which is projected to inject $1billion annually into Central Queensland's economy through export opportunities and certainty of high-value crops.

Mr Joyce urged the Palaszczuk government to "get moving" on the project the Federal Government pledged $130 million for during the election after touring an Alton Downs farm with Mr Turnbull.

The two leaders were here to announce an additional $440million to "break ground" on key Australian water projects with the release of the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund guidelines.

"Under the NWIDF, we have already made available almost $60million to expedite the planning work needed to get major projects shovel-ready and now we are making $440million available for capital works to get priority projects built as quickly as possible," they said in a joint statement.

Mr Joyce's swipe about the Rookwood delay adds to weeks of sniping between the two levels of government over why the project could not proceed until a business case was finalised late next year.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne last week told APN the "rigorous test" of the proposal was simply good government, with major infrastructure unable to be built based on factors from a decade ago.

But Mr Turnbull yesterday said his government was "serious" about what was "plainly an economically viable" and "critical" project.

Mr Joyce said he wants the Rookwood construction under way as soon as possible, saying the Federal Government was "ready to roll now".

Queensland Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey responded saying the business case for both Rookwood and the raising of the Eden Bann Weir was under way

"Commonwealth funding, under the NWIDF, was always approved by Barnaby Joyce for a business case that would look at both options to allow both governments to make an informed decision regarding the future of the project," he said.

"Ultimately, the business case will ascertain the best way to achieve the optimal water supply solution for the region. The point of the studies is to determine feasibility of infrastructure projects, whether they stack up economically and environmentally.