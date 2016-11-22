Opposition leader visits Gladstone, says jobs are what's important

OPPOSITION leader Tim Nicholls has slammed his federal counterpart for comments about the party.

Federal Attorney General George Brandis was caught out calling the State Opposition "very, very mediocre”.

While in Gladstone yesterday, Mr Nicholls said he "disagreed very strongly” with Mr Brandis's comments.

"We're on the ground here in Queensland, talking to Queensland voters, Queensland communities and listening to their concerns,” he said.

"They want us to address the issues around jobs, they want to understand what we're doing about health and education.

"That's important certainly here in central Queensland and Gladstone.”

The State Opposition leader said he had spoken directly with Mr Brandis.

Mr Nicholls said projects like Adani's Carmichael mine were needed for jobs and to grow the economy.

With talk of the Liberal and National parties de-merging, Mr Nicholls said there was no hint of that.

"We are absolutely determined to take the fight up to the Labor Party as a unified team, representing the interests of all Queenslanders,” he said.

"The only way we can provide an effective and comprehensive opposition to this failing Labor government is as a unified team.”

Besides jobs and party politics, Mr Nicholls spoke on new scallop fishing closure areas off the coast, including the Gladstone region. "Bill Byrne seems to be creating more uncertainty, rather than working in favour of and supporting the industry, he seems to be putting these proposals (up) about crushing the industry,” he said.