Labor leader's jobs plan to 'smooth out Gladstone's downturn'

THE Opposition leader Bill Shorten said he was in Gladstone yesterday to talk about his plan for jobs first, middle and last.

Mr Shorten said he had never seen Gladstone doing it so tough and he thought "red lights" would be ringing in the "LNP bunker" about the fact he was in town.

"When times are good the LNP is around for its free bunch of flowers...but when it goes down the LNP has gone missing.

"There are propositions which need to be advanced around jobs to help smooth out some of the downturn," he said.

The "practical" and "specific" things Mr Shorten wanted to do to bring jobs to Gladstone included funding an upgrade of the Gladstone Port Access Rd, ensuring apprentices didn't miss out on jobs on government funded projects and allocating more contracts for jobs to locals first. He also said funding for TAFE was important to keep driving skills and that he would clamp down on "dodgy" jobs trainers and certifiers.

"We would say on government funded projects there should be a component where a percentage (10%) of people employed have to be apprentices," he said.

On the topic of 457 visas and other temporary work visas Mr Shorten said he hoped to clamp down on "dodgy visas" so Australians didn't miss out on work.

"We've also had a package in the last election on central Queensland roads...(and) more can be done with tourism," he said.

Although Mr Shorten said he thought Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd was a "nice guy", he thought it would be fair for Flynn voters to ask Mr O'Dowd what he was going to do about getting jobs to the region.

"Let's call it straight...Ken O'Dowd is a nice bloke but he's not going to set the world on fire," Mr Shorten said.

"You only have to walk up the main street and see...they have no plans for jobs."

But Mr O'Dowd said Mr Shorten lacked empathy for locals doing it tough and thought he was politicising the "economic pain" being felt throughout the region.

"Before Mr Shorten casts a stone, he should consider the disastrous effect his renewed carbon tax would have on industrial hubs like Gladstone," Mr O'Dowd said.

He said the LNP had announced a $30 million Bowen Basin jobs package.

"The LNP is committed to delivering jobs in Central Queensland," Mr O'Dowd said.

"We're cutting the company tax rate for small businesses...we have announced the $30 million Bowen Basin jobs package which will see employers able to innovate and improve efficiencies in their operations, making them able to employ more people."