OPINION: Get ready! A Gladstone population boom won't be easy

WOW! A prediction we will have 111,000 people by the year 2031 in Gladstone.

It's a big call but one that's not out of the question. We have a warm climate that's the envy of many in the southern states. We have beaches, lakes, fishing and a lifestyle that would attract.

Our regional cousins like Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns have experienced similar rapid growth over the last few decades.

Whether we could reach 111,000 will be debated but there's no reason why Gladstone couldn't be nudging 100,000 in 15 years.

With our northern neighbours having experienced their growth spurts, it could well be Gladstone's turn to see a population influx.

This time, however, it needs to be on a sustainable level.

Up in the far north, Cairns jumped from about 56,000 in 1976 to more than 100,000 in 1996. This was helped by the establishment of the Cairns International Airport during this time.

This international airport heralded a sustained period of growth for Cairns. It is a growth that has stumbled every now and then with airline strikes and the global financial cash crisis but the airport remains a solid asset that has built and maintained a city now boasting more than 150,000 people.

So, just what is our "international airport" that is going to help Gladstone obtain a steady growth pattern?

The booms of the construction works for heavy industry are not the answer. We saw how Gladstone groaned under the weight of sudden expectation when the LNG gas plant construction workers rolled in to town.

Now is the time to look into long-term infrastructure that is going to sustain an extra 50,000 people.

We need steady growth with an underpinning, long-term, industry, community, government and council plan.

