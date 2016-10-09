OPINION: One death too many! Snake catchers should kill

This is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

A LITTLE two-year-old child happily goes down to the chook pen to collect the eggs - and is now battling for his life.

Why?

>>'I fell apart': Dad heart broken after Taipan blinds toddler

So a poisonous snake can roam free in the bush.

A little four-year-old boy is also fighting for life so another snake can roam free.

I wonder if one of these snakes may have been caught and set free in the bush but returned for the easy meal of eggs.

Two young children's lives ruined, family and friends in deep sorrow, and for what - so two poisonous snakes can roam free.

AS IT HAPPENED |

>>Toddler rushed to hospital after taipan bite

>>'Strong little man': Mum's brain injury fears for Taipan victim

A Coastal Taipan ready to strike, as seen in this segment from the Discovery channel.

We set shark nets and bait lines to protect surfers, so why are snakes so important?

I am not suggesting a wholesale slaughter of snakes should happen but venomous snakes should be killed.

Most people cannot tell them apart so I suggest the law should be changed that when a registered snake handler who can tell the difference is required to clear a venomous snake he kills it.

There would still be plenty of a wide variety of snakes to avoid any perceived change to the environment.

We say one death on the road is one too many.

So is one death from snakebite.

John Baxter

Frenchville