OPINION: Buying locally more critical in downturn

WITH industry projects settled into their operational mode and job opportunities scarce it is important, now more than ever, that all businesses in the Gladstone region buy locally.

In particular, larger companies in town should be looking to local business tenders as prospects for jobs.

As projects become easily manageable for the small businesses in town, with a more controllable volume of work, buying locally will be a much more desirable prospect for larger companies. In order to achieve this, the industrial companies and Gladstone Regional Council may need to revise their buy local policies to ensure that some preference is put towards locally located and operated businesses.

Gladstone CBD, January 2016. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

We are fortunate in Gladstone to be better off than many other small communities and should therefore make the most of it by encouraging procurement for local businesses, big and small.

Keeping the local economy strong is easier said than done, however. We cannot assume that it is being done as there is no process for keeping major organisations accountable.

We all need to play a part in driving the local economy to ensure we continue to have a vibrant and sustainable region for years to come.

If you're looking for a local business to undertake a project, or are a local business looking to tender for a project, the chamber can help.

Contact us today on 4978 7800 or email mail@gcci.com.au.