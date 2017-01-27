Opening date for new Aldi store remains unclear

COUNTDOWN: Work continues on the new Aldi store being built at the corner of Boles and Breslin Sts.

A LICK of paint on the exterior of the new Aldi building is enough to excite locals about the store's impending opening.

But with construction still under way and the store seemingly empty, an opening date appears to be a little way off yet.

The new store was dark inside today as workers continued construction on the exterior entry.

Much of the building has been given a coat of paint but the paintwork is not yet complete.

However, it's only a matter of time until the shelves are stocked, with the countdown until opening well and truly on.

Construction of the store began in April last year, with the opening at that time planned for December or January.

An Aldi spokesperson said on Facebook almost two years ago the store was back then planned for opening by the end of 2015.

Facebook users appeared frustrated, receiving no response from Aldi to probes about the project being well overdue.

Facebook users appeared frustrated with the Aldi project not yet completed. Facebook

The Observer contacted Aldi for confirmation of an opening date but has not yet received a response.

Aldi development timeline