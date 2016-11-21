27°
'One step at a time': Council plan for grey nomad parking

Ross Irby
| 21st Nov 2016 6:37 AM

GREY nomads are welcome and wanted in Gladstone.

That's the message from resident Len Smith and one he believes should be made clear with signs on the Bruce Highway and proper parking for travellers and recreational vehicles.

A former Gladstone councillor and retired businessman, Mr Smith agrees that Gladstone Regional Council must get proactive and welcome these Aussie free wheelers into Gladstone.

And its more than just dumping their waste for free at a dump site hole.

Mr Smith, whose has lived in the city from a youngster, says we need to do a lot more to entice cashed-up wanderers in from the highway.

He believes all it needs to give it a boost and begin the momentum is to take a few simple and cost effective steps.

Step one would be make the inner city RV (recreational vehicle) friendly with proper parking. Following a story in The Observer about the council building a new free waste dumping facility, Mr Smith said priority should go to setting up easy RV-friendly parking.

Mr Smith said a vacant flat block of land on Glenlyon Rd across from the Gladstone Bowls Club was a great location and wouldn't require huge investment to be made suitable.

"We don't need free overnight camping in Gladstone as the highway sites at Boyne River and Calliope already work well,” he said. "The issue is for people who want to drive in to look around the city and have a suitable place to park.

"I parked my van there to try it and I think it could take seven or eight RVs.

"People can park. Read the tourist signs to the attractions and walk from there. The can walk through the town and go to East Shores.

"And have lunch or a drink at places like the yacht club, cafe, or over at the bowls club.”

He said the sign posted parking facility would cater for day trippers wanting to spend three or four hours in the city.

Mr Smith said a waste drop site could be built elsewhere such as the duck ponds reserve on Glenlyon Road.

The second step that should be looked at was to relocate the tourist information office away from Gladstone Marina where he said it was hard to find.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the ideas sounded practical and would be looked at.

"The council is very serious about this. We are going to make it happen (bringing RVs into town),” Cr Burnett said. "We want to be an RV friendly city and region.”

"We will do it one step at a time.”

Cr Burnett said several locations are being investigated as possible dump sites including the duck ponds as it had an existing public toilet block and it would be easy and cost effective to tap into the sewerage system. He said Gladstone Area Promotional Development Limited (GAPDL) would have to make any decisions regarding the tourist information centre location.

However, he believed it may be considering other sites including East Shores. And it also has a mobile information van.

The state government has previously shown grey nomad travel support and recognises the benefits they can bring to regional Queensland communities. Some country towns have opened up showgrounds for free camping.

Our say Page 10

Gladstone Observer
