One Nation eyes off Gladstone seat

Declan Cooley
| 4th Jan 2017 3:45 PM Updated: 4:11 PM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (left) during the One Nation candidates launch.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (left) during the One Nation candidates launch. SARAH MOTHERWELL

FEEDING off job insecurity and Pauline Hanson's phoenix-like re-emergence, One Nation is gunning to take Gladstone at the next state election.

Ms Hanson's brother-in-law and the party's Queensland treasurer and spokesman, Greg Smith, said although no seat in Queensland was safe from One Nation's grasp, Gladstone was definitely "winnable".

But there's just one hitch, the anti-establishment party famed for its right-wing views can't find a candidate.

Mr Smith said One Nation party officials would meet next week to vet more candidates but with the pickings slim in Gladstone he urged anyone interested in running "to get an application in".

He said One Nation would release its second round of candidates as soon as possible after the announcing 36 candidates would run against the major parties at the next state election, a week before Christmas.

Given One Nation's strong showing at the federal election in July, scoring its highest first-preference Senate vote (18.42%) in Flynn, political expert Dr Paul Williams said he was surprised the party was unable to put up a candidate for Gladstone during the first round of announcements.

"Technically Gladstone is one seat, One Nation could potentially win," Dr Williams said.

"It's surprising (the party didn't have a candidate for Gladstone yet) but One Nation doesn't play by any pre-established political rules.

"I'd say the reason they don't have a candidate in Gladstone would be to do with party machinations on the ground."

Having voted in independent politicians in the past Dr Williams said the Gladstone electorate was "vulnerable (to) maverick politicians" and that it was possible for One Nation to "steal the seat".

"If, as I suspect, the LNP doesn't preference One Nation last like Labor has said it would, One Nation could pick up a dozen seats and Gladstone could be one," Dr Williams said. The University of Griffith expert is expecting the Palaszczuk Government to call the state election in October.

As for the perfect One Nation candidate, Mr Smith said the person would have to agree with the party's policies and be willing to "work for the community".

"There are issues with employment and the ups and downs in mining... (but) in general people aren't happy with the LNP and Labor," Mr Smith said.

"The two parties are similar in that they're not listening to the grassroots and (people) are looking at alternatives.

"They aren't happy with the current government and the LNP are seen as rudderless and not going anywhere.

"We're happy to fill the void."

Mr Smith said One Nation would be pulling out "all the stops" to get a candidate up and running in Gladstone and that an announcement on its second round candidates would come soon.

"We need time to assemble our candidates...(and an announcement held) up towards Gladstone will be done ASAP."

To nominate visit www.onenation.com.au.

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

