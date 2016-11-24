36°
News

One Nation candidates to contest Mackay, Mirani, Whitsunday

Lucy Smith
| 24th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
ONE Nation candidates will contest the seats of Mackay, Mirani and Whitsunday in the next state election.
ONE Nation candidates will contest the seats of Mackay, Mirani and Whitsunday in the next state election. Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE Nation candidates will contest the seats of Mackay, Mirani and Whitsunday in the next state election.

One Nation national and state secretary Jim Savage said the party would publicly endorse candidates for the seats in the next 10 days.

Mr Savage said the party had received mass support in north Queensland and that he had heard from "dozens" of people interested in running in the election.

The populist right-wing party, led by Pauline Hanson, is best known for its anti-immigration stance.

In state politics, Mr Savage said One Nation would campaign for abolishing the Safe Schools program and reforming the Department of Child Safety because "too many children are dying of neglect".

Across the state, 30 candidates have been endorsed by One Nation but are yet to be named.

The Australia has reported that that number could grow to 60.

"It's only early days. We will be contesting a significant number of seats but how many, I don't know. It depends on how good the candidates are that we can find," Mr Savage said.

In selecting candidates, Mr Savage said, One Nation looked for people who were "loyal", had "self-belief" were "colour blind" and had "good Christian ethics".

He said Queenslanders were tired of politicians standing for "mediocrity" and that the "last leader" in the state had been Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Reader poll

Would you vote for One Nation in our region?

Back to the 90s?

Mr Savage said the support One Nation was receiving was similar to what the party experienced in Queensland in 1998 - when it took out 11 state government seats, including Whitsunday.

In that election, Labor won Mackay and the Nationals won Mirani.

Now, Mr Savage believes the party has an "excellent chance" at the next election.

"We haven't had a feeling like this since 1998," he said.

"There is a big difference now, where the party is more mature, a lot more sophisticated and we're a lot smarter.

Mackay has been held by Labor since 1942.

Mirani, won by Labor in the 2015 election, has traditionally been held by the National Party.

Whitsunday is a marginal seat. It has been held by by both the ALP and (currently) the LNP since Harry Black won it for One Nation in 1998.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  election mackay mirani one nation pauline hanson state government whitsunday

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Job uncertainty, money loss as strict rules hurt Gladstone club

Job uncertainty, money loss as strict rules hurt Gladstone...

A BIG boozy night out in Gladstone will be a thing of the past after members of Gladstone Safe Night Precinct voted to call last drinks at 2am.

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year.

Driver who caused fatal to serve six months

$500K for Gladstone's big water projects to boost capacity, quality

WELCOMED: Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the Clinton Reservoir. The State Government has given funding to the project.

Council scores big funding for two water projects.

One Nation candidates to contest Mackay, Mirani, Whitsunday

ONE Nation candidates will contest the seats of Mackay, Mirani and Whitsunday in the next state election.

One Nation secretary says party will endorse candidates in 10 days

Local Partners

Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

IF YOU want to see this band play you might have to be invited to their place for a cold beer.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

New lane for busy Gladstone road

MOVING AHEAD: Construction trickling along at the site of the new Aldi on Breslin St

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound experience meeting Aboriginal Australians in Ray Martin's documentary series.

  • TV

  • 24th Nov 2016 8:00 AM

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Music producer Flume poses for photographs with his five ARIA awards at the 30th ARIA Awards in Sydney.

CROWDED House also inducted into ARIA Hall of Fame.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME ON 2400M2...SWEEPING HARBOUR VIEWS...SELLER&#39;S HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE!!!

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 7 $575,000

Not often does a property of this calibre present to the market on 2400m2 with sweeping water views. This double storey brick residence has been meticulously...

Refurbished Fully Self Contained Unit With Lock-Up Garage

3/208-212 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,500

Have you been looking for a fully air-conditioned and self-contained unit in South Gladstone with a lock-up garage? Well this property is sure to meet all your...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Auction 15th...

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Solid Investment with Great Return!

Unit 3/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Invest Now!

Unit 1/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Unit 2,4,5 & 6/ Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 Auction

The perfect opportunity is now available for your to choose your investment level - with these 4 units being offered for Auction as a group or separately. With a...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!