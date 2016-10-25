Four dead on Dreamworld rapid ride

FOUR people aged between 32 and early 40s are dead after a tragic accident on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the tragedy involved the conveyor belt which drives the ride.

"One of the rides has sustained some sort of malfunction causing two people to be ejected from the ride and two to be trapped," Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Fuller said at the scene about 4.50pm.

"All four people sustained injuries that were incompatible with living."

He added the incident had deeply affected many of the Ambulance officers who attended the scene.

Dreamworld CEO Craig Davidson said the park would be closed as a workplace health and safety investigation and an investigation by the coroner took place.

"We are deeply shocked and our hearts and thoughts gon out to the families involved and their loved ones," Mr Davison said.

Police Inspector Todd Reid confirmed the deceased were two males and two females although he declined to reveal further details as the identities of those involved have not been fully confirmed.

Directly after the incident happened about 2.20pm emergency services swarmed the scene with police, firefighters and at least four ambulance crews.

The water was drained from the road in an effort to save the people.

Theme park goers witnessed the tragedy.

Gold Coast: Paramedics treating four people after an incident at Dreamworld. Unconfirmed reports of two deaths.

The Thunder River Rapids Ride is one of the tamer rides at the park and has been in operation since 1986.

People get on board a six-person circular raft, which is then sent floating on running water through a cave and out into a section of steep rapids.

UPDATE: It is believed four people are dead after a horror accident on a water ride at Dreamworld.

Dreamworld earlier issued a statement saying it was working to establish what happened.

"Dreamworld is working as quickly possible to establish the facts around the incident and is working closely with emergency authorities and police to do this," the statement read.

"Dreamworld's focus and priority is with the families of those involved in this tragedy and will be providing an update to the public as information becomes available."

An APN staffer said the ride is generally one preferred by children and families.

"I've taken a two-year-old child on it. I found it very tame and slow," she said.

"However I have seen teens standing and trying to crash into the sides before."

The staffer said she had seen teens not wearing the ride's seat-belts rocking their rafts back and forth.

Multiple ambulance crews are on the scene at the theme park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 2.11pm today and she confirmed the incident is still unfolding.

A senior emergency services source confirmed four people have died.

News Corp reports the ride was closed in April after a man nearly drowned on it, however, it was cleared to reopen after a workplace health and safety investigation.