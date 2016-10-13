29°
PHOTOS: On the road for our 'miracle' girl

Tegan Annett
| 13th Oct 2016 5:30 PM Updated: 6:14 PM
Frankie Beresford, 3 is currently fighting for her light on a respirator machine in ICU in Brisbane, her aunty and Gladstone resident Jess Beresford is holding a fundraiser for her this weekend.
Frankie Beresford, 3 is currently fighting for her light on a respirator machine in ICU in Brisbane, her aunty and Gladstone resident Jess Beresford is holding a fundraiser for her this weekend.

FAMILY.

It's the underlying reason why hundreds of people will take to the roads this weekend for one "miracle" little girl.

Gladstone man Paul Mitchell has spent the past six weeks learning how to organise a huge fundraiser, and about what it takes to bring people together for a good cause.

"What it comes down to is we all have kids, or family," Mr Mitchell said.

The Gladstone father of __ has organised a fundraiser, Frankie's Ride, for Frankie Beresford.

The three-year-old has been in hospital since February battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

"This week at the committee meeting that question was raised, 'Why have we got so many people stepping up'," he said.

"We actually ended up with a couple of people in tears because it all ends up the same reason, we all have kids, we all have family.

"While we can sympathise for what (Frankie's parents) Duncan and Kate must be going through there's no way in the world we could actually understand what they're feeling and the emotion they're going through," he said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

This week Frankie overcome another hurdle.

The three-year-old is responsive, talking and can drink water for the first time in nearly two months.

Her story has sent shock waves through central Queensland and the state.

Thousands of people have donated money and time to help Frankie and the Beresford's through this journey.

Mr Mitchell, who works at Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun with Frankie's dad Duncan, said his involvement started with a Facebook post seven weeks ago.

Now he's organising motorbike groups, car clubs and supporters from as far as Mackay to join with them for the cause.

"It's a great feeling in my heart that I'm helping a mate," he said.

"Although I am nervous ... I was shaking last night thinking about it."

Mr Mitchell thanked local businesses who have donated items and vouchers to be raffled on Sunday.

A Frankie's Ride committee has been formed, with 12 people, who will organise a fundraiser every year.

He said at future events it would be up to Frankie's family where the money is donated.

Tegan Annett

Gladstone Observer
