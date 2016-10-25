Abandoned mine sites could create 6000 jobs

A PRIVATE report says the government program overseeing the abandoned mine at Mount Morgan is inadequate.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson says an innovative solution was being sought for the Mount Morgan site to give the mine a new life while ensuring the local environment was protected.

NEW LIFE: Could abandoned mines bring thousands of jobs?

A report released this week by activist group Lock the Gate Alliance, Abandoned Mines in Queensland: Toxic Time-Bomb or Employment Opportunity, says the state's Abandoned Mine Lands Program was an ineffective "band-aid" solution.

The Lock the Gate report said if 30 high-risk abandoned mine sites were re-mediated over 25 years, 6000 new jobs would be created.