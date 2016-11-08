30°
News

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

Geoff Egan
| 8th Nov 2016 10:31 AM
A Wicked Camper.
A Wicked Camper. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONTROVERSIAL Wicked Campers could soon be forced to remove any "offensive advertising" or have their fleet deregistered.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced new legislation in parliament on Tuesday that would allow any vehicles with offensive slogans or cartoons to be taken off the roads.

Wicked Campers have faced criticism for having sexist slogans spray painted on their vans.

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation would allow advertising standards to be enforced.

"The legislation will ensure that advertisers who use these offensive slogans and cartoons will be required to remove them from vehicles or risk having those vehicles de-registered," she said.

"Once they are de-registered, they can no longer be used on roads until the advertisement is removed."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the Advertising Standards Bureau has no enforcement mechanism Ms Palaszczuk said some companies have ignored its rulings.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith praised the move to get offensive vans off Queensland roads.

"For too long this problem had simply been allowed to languish while Wicked Campers thumbed their nose at the advertising code which had upheld many, many complaints against them to no avail," she said.

"It's excellent the Queensland Government is now acting to deregister the vans which refuse to remove offensive signage."

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation was designed to stop offensive advertising - not humour.

"I think most Queenslanders are up for good humour and tongue in cheek advertising - but there is no place in Queensland for sexist, misogynistic rubbish on full display," she said.

Federal Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm has defended Wicked's slogans as an expression of free speech. He said critics of Wicked slogans were "particularly wowserish".

A parliamentary committee will consider the legislation before it is voted on in parliament.

Topics:  editors picks parliament politics slogans wicked campers

All eyes on Brissy boy Burns

All eyes on Brissy boy Burns

ALL eyes will be on Joe Burns this month as he sets out to prove himself worthy of a place back in the Australian Test side.

Fashion forward at Brisbane’s best boutiques

Fashion forward at Brisbane’s best boutiques

BRISBANE has blossomed into a fashion destination, catering for luxury-label lovers to those after fun and fancy-free delights.

BREAKING: State government could ban FIFO

BREAKING: State government could ban FIFO

STATE mines minister Dr Anthony Lynham has confirmed he will table a bill in parliament this morning to end FIFO at new mine sites.

Three popular pubs have gone up for sale in the Gladstone region

FOR SALE: Pubs for sale - are our pubs losing their customers.

"At the moment we rely on truck drivers and travellers"

Balaclavas, gloves, tools and torches found on two Gladstone men

GUILTY: Jim Hawkins (front) and Jesse Clark

When bulges in their shirts got questions from the officers ...

'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

A Wicked Camper.

Wicked Campers with 'offensive' slogans could be deregistered.

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

Modern, Furnished, CBD Apartment

Unit 13/100 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 2 2 $370,000

Investors Alert - this stunning, fully furnished townhouse is situated only a few minutes' walk to major shopping centre and the vibrant heart of the Gladstone CBD...

ACREAGE LAND NOW SELLING...WHY NOT TAKE A LOOK...OFFERS INVITED

14 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and ... $159,000

Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and bustle of Gladstone then consider this 1 acre block in the Country Club Estate at Calliope. Any keen...

CBD LOCATION - OWNERS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SELL:

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

One of the better unit complexes, lowest, with affordable Body Corp which is available on request. Take the time to enquire on this neat unit, check it out as you...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

For Lease or Sale

10 DENNIS STREET, Boyne Island 4680

Commercial Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) ... Expressions of...

Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) this property which is to be constructed has alot of opportunities. 375m2...

MODERN INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - FOR SALE OR LEASE

2 George Mamalis Place, Callemondah 4680

Commercial This property at 2 George Mamalis Place has great access and ideal ... Price Upon...

This property at 2 George Mamalis Place has great access and ideal for warehousing along with other uses. andbull; 4 X 10 ton overhead cranes andbull; 240m2...

LOOKING FOR HARDSTAND OR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

9 Red Rover Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to ... OFFERS

With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to the port this property is located very well. andbull; 17,800m2 of land, (1.78ha)...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Take a peek at what a million-dollar home looks like.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!