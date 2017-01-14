OFF THEIR TROLLEYS: Shoppers fight at The Valley

SHOP RAGE: A local man says he witnessed a fight at Gladstone Square (The Valley) on Thursday, which he was told was one of three that day.

A GLADSTONE man has recounted his shock at seeing an "all-out brawl" outside Gladstone Square (The Valley) at lunchtime on a Thursday.

Andrew, who did not want to share his surname, said he was making a trip to the shops on Thursday afternoon when he witnessed the fight outside Woolworths.

He said a supermarket employee and another shopper, who was a former police officer, had to separate two young men from fighting.

Andrew said he believes the dispute started when one man walked by a nearby shop, giving the other man the finger.

He said verbal abuse followed, then the two came to blows.

Andrew was told this was the third fight at The Valley that day, with another in the supermarket and one outside the bottle shop.

He doesn't know if they're connected.

Gladstone Police confirmed at 21-year-old man was charged with public nuisance after an incident at The Valley on Thursday, shortly before 1pm.

SHOPPERS COME TO BLOWS: Thursday's incident at The Valley isn't the first time a fight has broken out among Gladstone shoppers. See some other recent shopping centre fights below.

Night Owl 'street fight'

Police were on the scene at the Night Owl Centre after a large fight broke out in the car park on December 1. Emily Burley

Police attended the Night Owl Centre, Dawson Hwy in December after reports of a street fight in the car park.

Paramedics, police and detectives rushed to the scene of the fight, believed to have involved up to a dozen people.

The fight is now believed to have been a family dispute.

Cousins' cat fight

A fight between two cousins over cheating claims escalated to violence in the Stockland car park in September.

One of the women later pleaded guilty in court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The victim was punched and kicked on the ground, while called a s*** and w****.