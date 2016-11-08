30°
Nudie dad in mad dash for daughter's 4am arrival

Ross Irby
| 8th Nov 2016 3:10 PM
BORN IN TRANSIT: Baby Bridie Toon was born to Mum Sarah Toon in the back of an ambulance at 3.46am on November 8, 2016 enroute to Gladstone hospital from Mt Larcom, with Dad Daniel Toon giving support. Pictured with sisters Cadence, 18 months and Gabriella, 5.
BORN IN TRANSIT: Baby Bridie Toon was born to Mum Sarah Toon in the back of an ambulance at 3.46am on November 8, 2016 enroute to Gladstone hospital from Mt Larcom, with Dad Daniel Toon giving support. Pictured with sisters Cadence, 18 months and Gabriella, 5. Mike Richards GLA081116BABY

BABY Bridie Toon's arrival will be remembered for lots of great reasons by her mum Sarah and dad Daniel Toon.

Bridie didn't wait for the ambulance to get her mother safely to Gladstone Base Hospital and she was born en route on Port Curtis Way at 3.46am yesterday.

"Bridie was born somewhere between Orica and Wiggins Island coal terminal,” Sarah said.

"I gave birth in the back of the ambulance, (with) two paramedics and Dan. No there was no stopping.”

Bridie is the third daughter for Dan and Sarah, who along with daughters Gabriella, 5, and Cadence, 18 months, have chased the lifestyle dream and live on 22 acres at Mount Larcom.

It was a mad dash back home to Mount Larcom for bleary-eyed Dan from his work site at Biloela, and a bit of an eye-opener for his boss.

With contractions underway after midnight Sarah said she tried to telephone Dan to let him know.

"After eight tries he didn't answer and I had to phone his boss,” she said.

"My boss will remember it”, laughed Dan.

"I heard knocking about 2am. I was in the raw when I opened the door. There was my boss Mick and I knew it was about Sarah.”

Thankfully Dan remembered to throw on some clothes before getting into his vehicle to make the quick drive down the Dawson Hwy.

With no kangaroos or wildlife getting in his way, Dan got home to Mount Larcom just as the paramedics were about to drive off with Sarah.

"I heard them say we can't wait for him any longer,” he said.

Sarah said she was a Gladstone born girl but grew up west at Springsure.

"We've just moved to Mount Larcom this year from Rockhampton for a lifestyle change,” she said.

"To give the girls peace and freedom.

"And life is better since we moved. We feel at home and it's good grounding for them.

"We have some chooks and Dan has a pig the girls have named Sir Frankendash Oinks Alot.”

Sarah said the girls were so happy to meet their sister just hours after her birth.

"Gabriella and Cadence couldn't get enough of her, they wouldn't stop kissing her,” she said.

"Sibling love.”

