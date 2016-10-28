NRL legend in Gladstone for work safety

WORK SAFETY: Footy legend Shane Webcke spoke to business leaders in Gladstone about the importance of improving safer working environments.

SHANE Webcke spent his footy career smashing into the biggest forwards in rugby league but this morning he was in Gladstone talking about work safety.

Mr Webcke spoke to business leaders and safety professionals in Gladstone about how good safety management could benefit both workers' health and a business's bottom line.

"In a workplace it's as good a place as any to have a program that reminds us that getting help doesn't have to mean trips to the psychiatrists,” Mr Webcke said.

"You're entitled not to feel great every day and if we can have some empathy for people...then we can achieve (good) mental health, which goes right along with physical health.”

Mr Webcke also visted the QCWA conference while he was in town.