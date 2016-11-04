NRG to keep powering jobs in Gladstone while Victorian plant closes

THE blue shirts and huge NRG Power Station stacks have dominated the landscape in Gladstone since it officially opened in 1976.

But with the announcement of the impending closure of the Hazelwood power plant in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, the importance of the power station as a major jobs provider and supplier of energy for industry has been thrust back into the spotlight. Hundreds of workers are will lose their jobs at the Hazelwood power plant when it closes in March next year.

A spokesman for NRG said the power station employed about 200 permanent staff as well as more than 50 workers in contract or service roles at any one time.

"(We employ) significantly more maintenance workers during an overhaul program (and) we also engage 28 trades apprentices at present in various stages of their three-year apprenticeships and are committed to taking on four new apprentices in 2017,” he said.

The French-owned Hazelwood power plant provides more than 20% of Victoria's power and is considered one of the dirtiest plants in Australia.

Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg told Lateline the closure would drive up the price of electricity for Victorians.

"The closure of Hazelwood will have a major impact on supply (and) supplies power into South Australia, into Tasmania and also into New South Wales,” he said.

"Very close attention will need to be taken to ensure that there is the stability and security of supply.”

NRG believes "there will be continue to be room for a combination of coal fired power and renewables to meet the prevailing demand for electricity”.