'Not a pipe dream': Man wants to launch rockets from a Gladstone island

Declan Cooley
| 20th Jan 2017 12:37 PM
HOUSTON WE HAVE LIFT OFF: John Moody needs $2 million from the council to get his space centre off the ground.
HOUSTON WE HAVE LIFT OFF: John Moody needs $2 million from the council to get his space centre off the ground.

PEOPLE say Gladstone is a boom and bust town and with plenty of workers waiting for the next big project, one might have just crash landed on our doormat.

Former musician John Moody hopes to build a rocket launch pad on an island off Gladstone to send satellites into outer space.

Although Mr Moody did not disclose what island he had in mind for his proposed Moody Space Centre, more than 10 years ago United Launch Systems looked into setting up a similar project on Hummock Hill.

Mr Moody claimed the space centre could become the NASA of Australia and had the potential to tap into the commercial satellite industry worth $6 billion.

But Gladstone wasn't the only site on Mr Moody's radar, he has approached different regional councils across the state.

"I've spoken with a councillor at Gladstone and they were very receptive to the idea,” Mr Moody said.

"I'm from Rockhampton and my heart lies there but I've been taken aback by the Rockhampton council (because they have shown little interest).

"But basically I'm pretty keen on anybody who's got the money.”

Mr Moody said he needed the council to chip in $2 million to get the ball rolling on his space centre, which he said the council would get back tenfold with opportunities for highly paid jobs, education and training and tourism.

"Once we get council funding then we can start almost straightaway...a large chunk of that money will go towards getting a launch licence and certificate ($600,000), which will pretty much be a licence to print money because if you want to launch a rocket in Australia you'd have to come to us and launch in Gladstone,” he said.

"Initially we would bring over people from NASA to train up local crews because there isn't really any Australians to take up the jobs at the moment.

"But once we train up local workers there would be about 50-60 jobs highly paid and skilled jobs.”

Mr Moody also said the facility would be a major tourism drawcard.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was "definitely keen” to hear Mr Moody's proposal, adding that he was always happy to hear from people who want to "invest $25 million” in the region.

But without knowing any further details about the project, Cr Burnett said Mr Moody and the council were in the process of organising a deputation.

Mr Moody said the space centre would make between $14 to 20 million a year, eventually peaking at $120 million by 2030.

He said his idea was "not a pipe dream” and hoped to be launching satellites from Gladstone "by the last quarter of 2018”.

Gladstone Observer
