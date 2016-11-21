Noah is the first son for a Gladstone family well travelled

Chezia Tomas and Aaron Alcantara from Gladstone with their son Noah Tomas Alcantara pictured less than 6 hours old.

CHEZIA Tomas grew up in Italy but through her family friendships with the grandparents of Aaron Alcantara the couple met when she was 17 in the Philippines. And now the Gladstone couple have been blessed with a son Noah.

Noah Tomas Alcantara was born in Gladstone Hospital at 5.43am on Thursday, November 17 and weighed 2730 grams.

The arrival of their first child stems back to his mum accepting his dad's romantic marriage proposal in Venice, the city of romance.

The proposal on the 420 year-old Rialto Bridge across the Grand Canal was accepted.

It was an international romance that developed over many years between Aaron in Manilla and Chezia in Bologna.

When Aaron moved to Australia and began working as a chef in Queensland they