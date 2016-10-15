Aerial, vessel patrols in hunt for crocodile in Gladstone region

WILDLIFE officers have been on a crocodile hunt at Seventeen Seventy, but they have come out empty handed.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) received an unconfirmed report of a crocodile near Seventeen Seventy on Friday, October 7.Wildlife officers responded by conducting a vessel-based patrol and an aerial survey, but did not locate a crocodile.

Listen: David Blount explains his encounter with a croc at Seventeen Seventy:

Wildlife officers also placed recent crocodile sighting warning signs in the area of the sighting, which are removed if there are no further sightings within seven days.

The sighting was by Agnes Water resident David Blount, who spotted the crocodile while kayaking at Round Hill Creek.

There have been no further sightings reported.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodiles sightings to EHP on 1300 130 372 and the department investigates all crocodile reports it receives.