'No, no, no!' Vote reveals Gladstone residents are against daylight saving

Sarah Barnham
| 13th Jan 2017 4:42 PM
I am Summer 2016/2017: Summer sunrise over the Sunny Coast Photo Barbara McGovern

ON THE debate of bringing daylight saving to the Gladstone region, residents have put forward firm arguments for and against pushing the clock ahead one hour.

While the Gladstone regional mayor is completely on the fence, an online poll conducted by The Observer revealed that about 63% of voters don't want Queensland to adopt daylight saving.

After The Observer published a story on Facebook Thursday, many readers commented their opinion, and started an online debate.

Commenter D.A Smith wrote after living in the region for two years he "could not figure out why daylight savings was not on the agenda” (here).

"The ability to be able to enjoy water sports up until 8.30 - 9.00 pm,every single day of the week, rain hail or shine becomes abundantly obvious, once you've been around for just a few months,” he commented.

"An hour later light might mean the Harley's start up at 5.30am instead of 4.30am during the week also - that's the bonus locals.”

In response, Joe May posted to get rid of the whole concept nationwide, labelling it "crap”.

"(You're) still getting up at the same time it's just the 'clock' time that's different and it stuffs everything up hated it when I was in New Zealand it will be 10pm and the sun was only setting,” Joe May said.

Debbie Charman was adamant in her comment: NO, no, no, no, we don't need it here, never ever.”

Tamara Hollan's perspective included the heat and weather, and suggested that it would be much hotter at after school sport for the kids.

Gemma Anderson: No, We don't need it, we have enough light in the evening now. We tried it and we voted, we said No! The same story every year, stop flogging a dead horse.

Sandra Hill: Love to have it.

Alex Frost: I moved here from NSW and do not miss daylight saving. I have never before consistently slept 8 hours a night in summer, going to bed and getting up at the right times with the sun. We just start work and knock off an hour earlier than the NSW office and enjoy more afternoon. It's nice. I really really hope QLD doesn't change.

Paula Robinson: Bring it on. Lived with daylight saving and love it. Gets light too early here.

Luise Buckingham: No!! Any Queenslander would know it was trialled back in the early 90's and failed!! Might be ok if you're living on the coast but think of those who live out west.

Graeme Hill: How do save daylight, do bank it, can you not use it one day ,and not for a week so you would have a whole 24 hours of daylight.

Joy SKaines: Doesn't bother me either way, just find it frustrating to ring a company down south to find they've closed for the day and it's only 4 o clock here

Thomas Ian Drever: Who cares. I will get up whenever I am ready to and go to bed when I am ready, just as I do now.

Jodie Walsh If you want more daylight, up earlier - simple really. If you like your water sports go at 5am, absolutely stunning at that time of the day on the water.

Nathan Lovell: I grew up with day light savings and it was great. Bring it on i say!

John Dwyer: No daylight saving it is a business invention brought about by tourism companies in league with corrupt government officials.

Helena Kurtin: No thankyou!

Leanne Michelle: No way! Its still daylight here at 7pm why my kids would never want to sleep lol

Tarnia Bultreys: No way. Don't want it still daylight at 9pm.

Elizabeth Smith: No way

