'No Gladstone tax': Sexy new business caters for all

NEW VENTURE: Suzi Gould, Caroline Connor, Amanda Richards, Janet Miller and Nathan Gould at Gladstones new lingerie store.

BETWEEN this Gladstone couple they run three businesses; a mobile mechanical business, a website and now more recently a store front in Gladstone.

Gladstone residents Nathan and Suzi Gould opened Flirtaciouslace Lingerie along Toolooa St last Saturday, with the grand opening to be held this weekend.

Adorned with pretty lace, bright colours and a selection of products for both men and women, Mrs Gould said the business was something the region had never seen before.

"Initially the business was run online, through a website and we cater to a global market,” she said.

"There weren't many customers in Gladstone as we didn't do much local marketing, but we have a high demand internationally.”

The only other like-shop front in Gladstone is franchise Bras N Things - but our store, which is not to be confused with an adult shop, stocks different brands.”

Mrs Gould is an avid lingerie lover and collector, and says she would have more lace in her closet at home than regular clothes.

"With limited options in Gladstone, everyone is wearing the same thing,” she said.

"With my suppliers I have managed to score some exclusivity deals, meaning that it won't be sold in stores elsewhere locally, and it won't come with the Gladstone tax.

"Including our bath and body products, which are my absolute favourite thing we sell in store, they are just beautiful and smell amazing”.

Mrs Gould is currently collaborating with her best friend to make lingerie designs of their own, which she hopes to be able to one day sell.

"We have already found a local seamstress who will do the samples to send to the manufacturer for mass production,” she said.

"It's kind of funny, we keep having people tell us to slow down, but everything is so exciting at the moment and it has always been my dream to do this so there is no slowing down for us.”

Mrs Gould said while the shop is open regular hours, she will also be doing after-hour appointments for customers with all different needs.

"We want to cater to all demographics, shapes and sizes and provide a personal service to everyone,” she said.

"We will also be stocking bra sizes all the way up to an N cup and expecting that stock to arrive any day.

"Our goal is to stay competitive, offer a range of products people can't get elsewhere, and help people, men and women to feel beautiful in whatever they are in.”

Along with Mrs Gould, the business employs two casuals and two trainees.

The traineeships are funded through Gladstone Community Solutions, organised by Gladstone resident Eve Malone who said working in a lingerie shop was a "fun and excellent opportunity”.

"To be able to complete a traineeship in this environment is extremely rare,” she said.

"I think it's wonderful that the Gould's have allowed trainees to come in and gain experience in their shop.

"They have done a great deal of work to make this place look amazing, and I will definitely be shopping here myself.”

The store will also welcome a brand new line of lingerie, products and gift packs in time for Valentine's Day.

The grand opening will be held at the store on Saturday 7pm at 6/96 Toolooa St, follow the Facebook page for details.

During the week the store opens from 9-5pm, closes 6pm on Thursday and is likely to close by 1pm on Saturdays.