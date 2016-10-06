BREAKING: 'No fifo': New $2.5b industry to create 1800 jobs for Gladstone

CASPER Energy plans to construct a $2.5b oil refinery and diesel import terminal in Gladstone next year, the company's CEO revealed to Gladstone businesses today.

Speaking at today's Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference, chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie said there were two parts of the Gladstone business, a diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing and an oil refinery.

Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie reveals his plans to build an oil refinery in Gladstone. Campbell Gellie

He said construction for the import terminal would start in 2017 with the first arrival of diesel landing in Gladstone in 2018.

The construction of the terminal would employ about 180 people.

Related:

September 2015: Planned oil refinery is growing even bigger

May 2015: 1000 jobs on the table with US$700m Gladstone oil refinery

Mr Mackenzie said he would employ locals and there would be no fly-in-fly-out workers.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said, "hear hear".

The oil refinery will take six years to get going but will create 1800 construction jobs and give Australia fuel security, producing up to 80,000 barrels a day.

More to come