BREAKING: 'No fifo': New $2.5b industry to create 1800 jobs for Gladstone

Campbell Gellie
| 6th Oct 2016 12:59 PM Updated: 1:10 PM

CASPER Energy plans to construct a $2.5b oil refinery and diesel import terminal in Gladstone next year,  the company's CEO revealed to Gladstone businesses today.

Speaking at today's Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference, chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie said there were two parts of the Gladstone business, a diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing and an oil refinery.

Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie reveals his plans to build an oil refinery in Gladstone.
Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie reveals his plans to build an oil refinery in Gladstone. Campbell Gellie

He said construction for the import terminal would start in 2017 with the first arrival of diesel landing in Gladstone in 2018.

The construction of the terminal would employ about 180 people.

Mr Mackenzie said he would employ locals and there would be no fly-in-fly-out workers.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said, "hear hear".

The oil refinery will take six years to get going but will create 1800 construction jobs and give Australia fuel security, producing up to 80,000 barrels a day.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  conference, gladstone business, gladstone engineering alliance, gladstone industry, oil refinery

