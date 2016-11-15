30°
Multi-million dollar Gladstone development rejected

Chris Lees | 15th Nov 2016 5:58 PM Updated: 5:58 PM
DENIED: Extension for long-running development application turned down.
DENIED: Extension for long-running development application turned down. Luke Mortimer

MAYOR Matt Burnett was visibly disappointed after an extension for a long-running development on Sun Valley Rd was denied.

The development application, due to expire on March 26, is for 28 units in eight stages at Lot 2 Sun Valley Rd.

The developers, Lake Maroona, asked for a three-year extension.

The officer's recommendation was to deny this.

However in the interest of "fairness" Cr Burnett put forward a motion to grant the extension.

"It's (the recommendation) ticking the boxes we're supposed to but it's not fair," he said.

This was defeated 4-5 and the extension was denied.

Cr Burnett said it was a disappointing decision.

"This particular block has a lot of history that unfortunately a lot of the new councillors are not aware of, which I tried to portray in the meeting but obviously I couldn't get it through," he said.

According to the officer's report, the application does not meet the new planning scheme.

The development was originally approved by the council on October 4, 2011, and this would have been the second extension.

"The reason I was saying it should be considered separately is because they've got operational works approval, they've got their building and plumbing approval," Cr Burnett said.

"Basically they could go now and start work tomorrow and I think our resolution (yesterday) will make that happen."

Cr Burnett said another option for the developer would be to take the council to court.

During the council meeting, debate and questions on the application continued for at least half an hour. Many councillors were concerned about the precedence an extension would set.

The developer declined to comment.

Topics:  business gladstone gladstone region property

