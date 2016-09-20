'No end of grief': Harbour festival will suffer from price hike

FOR committees like the Gladstone Festivals and Events Association, the enforced price rise in St John Ambulance Service's aid and attendance costs means a digger deep into already scarce pockets.

The Harbour Festival alone requires the attendance of the St John Ambulance Service Gladstone branch for five days.

This means the committee will be looking at costs of up to $3000 for the service, with $60 per officer during a standard 10 hour shift, according to St John Gladstone branch member Brian Ellingsen.

Before the price change enforced by the organisations head office, the branch would only charge the festival association about $400 for the whole week, Mr Ellingsen said.

GFE secretary Meg Warner said the association had been advised of the head office's decision to increase attendance price and found it 'disappointing'.

"All the costs to us for providing our Gladstone Harbour Festival are going through the roof and causing us no end of grief,” she said.

"Fact is, for our benefit and for the benefit of all the stall holders and the public they are a necessity on site.

"I guess it is just another increased cost that we will have to find the money for.”