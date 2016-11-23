No dramas on massive debt

A DEBT of $175 million would have most people running for the hills but Mayor Matt Burnett doesn't think it's as big a deal as others.

He said it wasn't "the end of the world" and although his council is committed to reducing the debt, the $175 million chain hanging around the council's neck doesn't play a large part in the decisions it makes moving forward.

As of June 30 this year, the council had wiped off $24.4 million worth of debt from the previous year, thanks in part to a one off $15 million payment.

"Of course we want to reduce the debt but the debt the council has isn't that big in comparison to the assets we have," Cr Burnett said.

"If you were going to compare it, it's something like owing $20,000 on a $500,000 home loan...(but) most of our debt is owed by others like the airport and another chunk is from the sewerage pipeline under the harbour for Curtis Island, but these expenses are paid for by the LNG users."

The council has an operating budget of $171.8 million which goes into maintaining existing services and infrastructure such as roads, water, sewerage and parks, as well as the day-to-day running of community facilities.

This year the council's capital budget is $80.8 million which is money used for new infrastructure or improving existing infrastructure.

In order to reduce the debt, Cr Burnett said the council has and would be looking to reduce its operating expenses as well as reduce money spent on capital projects.

"Debt is an issue but it's not the end of the world and it is big and we want to get it down but we continue to pay more down on our debt then what we need to," he said.

"Some projects we've had to defer and although it'd be nice to have these things we can't at the moment.

"Our aim is to be the best local government in Queensland and so we're going to keep going through the budget line by line."

In its annual report, the council said to be "considered sustainable" it would need to be able to "maintain its financial capital and infrastructure over the long term...(by) implement(ing) long term asset management plans".

But Cr Burnett said his main focus was to lower or maintain how much residents paid in rates.

"If we can reduce overall expenses then maybe we can reduce rates... this might not mean residents will see a reduction but they might not see an increase," he said.