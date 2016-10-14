Dad turns to drugs after marriage breaks down

A DOPE-smoking dad says he does not smoke in front of his kids after a Gladstone magistrate voiced concern.

Beau Granzien, 24, pleaded guilty before Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of drug possession (cannabis) at New Auckland in August, having drug utensils, receiving tainted property (a drill) and fraud.

He appeared via video-link from jail where he is in custody on unrelated offences. Concerned magistrate Jeffrey Clarke asked defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield if Granzien's children had been present when he used drugs.

"They were residing in the house," Ms Ditchfield said.

"They are never exposed to it. Not left out where they can find it," she said

"Police say that when they arrived officers could smell burned cannabis," queried Mr Clarke.

"He was there with his brother and children."'

MARIJUANA: Dad denies smoking marijuana in front of his kids.

Ms Ditchfield said Granzien said he did not use in front of his children.

"He instructs it (cannabis) is not a significant issue for him. And the reason he began using was the difficulties in his (former marital) relationship," she said.

"He struggled with it, single parenting so essentially was self medicating."

Ms Ditchfield said Granzien's brother went to the house with a drill but did not tell him it was stolen.

"He perhaps should have been suspicious. His brother asked him to sell the drill on Facebook and the proceeds went to him (brother)," she said.

"It is not a case where he made a financial gain from it."

She said his brother had already been dealt by the court.

Ms Ditchfield said he had been returned to jail in August after being charged with the drug offences and was due for release in April 2017.

Mr Clarke said Granzien was responsible for three young children, could not provide for them while in jail, had a persistent criminal history and been in jail before for offences of violence and dishonesty.

"You have got to make a call if you are content to have a life where you are sent to prison," Mr Clarke said.

Mr Clarke sentenced Granzien was sentenced to three months jail with immediate parole eligibility.