No deposit home loan makes family's dream come true

NEW HOME: Omar and Jessica with their kids Paulo and Soren standing out the front of their brand new home.

BUYING your own home is meant to be part of the Australian dream but for many it's not always possible to do.

Despite low property prices in Gladstone it can still be difficult for young families to get into the market without a little assistance.

But taking advantage of Villa World's Little Creek 0% deposit home loan offer, Omar and Jessica Sagario have been able to fulfil their dream of owning a home at Kirkwood.

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Villa World's Little Creek is offering 0% deposit on its home loans. Villa World

After growing up in the Philippines Mr Sagario moved to Australia in 2009 but was never able to save enough money to put down a deposit on a home for his young family.

"We had nearly given up hope on owning a home,” Mr Sagario said.

"It is almost impossible to save for a deposit for people like us.”

But after approaching the Villa World team at Little Creek and securing a 0% deposit, Mr Sagario was able to purchase a four-bedroom home for his wife and two young kids Paulo and Soren.

"I'm very thankful...for the opportunity to purchase our first home,” Mr Sagario said.

"My favourite thing would have to be the calming community surrounding Little Creek, as well as the close proximity to work and local amenities.”

Villa World development manager Kevin Morse said the project had presented a great opportunity for first home owners in Gladstone.

"The neighbourhood maximises the natural assets of a bushland with green leafy outlooks and refreshing breezes, providing the perfect work-life balance for families,” Mr Morse said.