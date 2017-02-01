'No chance': Historic tree chopped to make way for new $10M servo

STUMPED: Matthew Flinders Memorial tree cut down to make way for new $10 million Caltex service station.

IT TOOK 60 years for the Matthew Flinders Memorial tree at Benaraby to grow 47m but it finally met its match on Wednesday morning.

A few clean cuts from a chainsaw reduced the healthy tree to a stump to make way for the $10 million Caltex service station on the Bruce Hwy.

Benaraby local Keith Bromilow had been fighting to save the tree since August but after coming up against a brick wall with Transport and Main Roads, there was little he could do to preserve the "old girl”.

"I've never been involved with anything like this before but it's all over now,” Mr Bromilow said.

"I thought it was worthwhile (to try and save the tree) and I got a bit sentimental about it.

"But there was no chance of getting it saved...she's now lying in state in three sections at the Benaraby saw mill.”

In a blow to Mr Bromilow the tree was going to be milled so it could be carved into a momento but Mr Bromilow was told the tree was would not be a "a good milling tree”.