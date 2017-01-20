34°
No boundaries to exploring your creative flare

Emily Pidgeon
| 20th Jan 2017 4:07 PM
Peter Rowe's exhibition Take a Seat, The Art of Peter Rowe will be held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum until February 25. Mr Rowe speaks through his facilitator Tracey Wiggins.
Peter Rowe's exhibition Take a Seat, The Art of Peter Rowe will be held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum until February 25. Mr Rowe speaks through his facilitator Tracey Wiggins. Mike Richards GLA200117ARTIST

IT TOOK 30 years for artist Peter Rowe to be able to verbally communicate for the first time.

Now the 53-year-old is able to communicate through a cardboard keyboard and a facilitator.

"I was told ... that I had an intellectual impairment and that I couldn't contribute to society ... (laughs) I showed them,” Mr Rowe said through his facilitator Tracey Wiggins.

"When I saw the FC and first learnt it, I cried and cried and cried and I was able to tell my mum I love her.”

Living with down syndrome, Mr Rowe said it did not stop him spending time in the studio, where he explored his creative flare.

"I'm not sitting in a space of pity, I love my life and I'm so blessed to have found the facilitated communication. It has given me a voice,” he said.

Mr Rowe said he was blessed to have found the facilitator so he could continue on his creative path of writing, poetry, motivational speaking and art.

His current exhibition, being shown in Gladstone, 'Take a Seat: The Art of Peter Rowe', may look like a collection of colourful chairs, but for Mr Rowe they signify the support and fun in his life.

"This exhibition was a work in progress and I have been working on it for over a year,” he said.

The exhibition features a range of chairs and paintings, boasting bright colours and images.

When asked to choose his favourite work, Mr Rowe said he created a small piece called The Lady's Throne.

The piece is dedicated to his mother, who has been Mr Rowe's greatest support, next to his father.

"I imagine her sitting there to rest like a queen because she deserves it,” he said.

"It gives me great joy to see people enjoying my art and I simply love making new connections.”

When Mr Rowe is not in the studio, he's writing books, including his most popular children's picture book series, about Josh.

"Josh is me. He knows what it's like to be treated different ... he's an advocate for those who need to find their voice,” Mr Rowe said.

"He teaches us all empathy and kindness and to embrace each others' differences, it's really about inclusion and diversity.”

Mr Rowe's exhibition will be shown at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum until February 25.

