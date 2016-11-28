29°
News

No body no parole? Morcombes' support for hard-line law

Owen Jacques
| 28th Nov 2016 9:35 AM
Denise and Bruce Morcombe, parents of Daniel, talk to students at St Mary's College.
Denise and Bruce Morcombe, parents of Daniel, talk to students at St Mary's College. Bev Lacey

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND killers who refuse to help authorities find where they have dumped their victim's body will have no chance of parole, with Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls accusing the government of being "soft on crime".

It has been dubbed the "No Body, No Parole" law.

It would apply to those in prison for murder or conspiracy to commit murder.

There have been 238 reported murders in Queensland since 2011.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said it was time to put the rights of victims ahead of criminals, and it has won support from Sunshine Coast child safety warriors Bruce and Denise Morcombe, who spent more than a decade searching for their slain son Daniel.

His remains were uncovered following a sophisticated sting that ensnared Daniel's killer Brett Peter Cowan before he was convicted of the 13-year-old's murder after his abduction from the Sunshine Coast in 2013.
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


Mr and Mrs Morcombe joined the LNP to support the proposed change.

They said they had met families who "have not had the opportunity to say farewell to a murdered loved one".

Mr Morcombe told ABC Radio on Monday that their family put finding Daniel as their highest priority, followed by finding justice for his killer.

Mr Nicholls said the law would be shaped by consultation with victims groups, parole board and other key organisations involved in the state's justice system.

"This is all about criminals showing genuine remorse and giving families closure," Mr Nicholls said.

A spokeswoman for Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the "No body no parole" idea was being considered by the Sofronoff Parole review -- launched after a paroled prisoner killed 81-year-old Elizabeth Kippen in July.

"The government is considering this issue in a broader context than just at the time of parole, and is looking at options from the time of sentencing," she said.

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls
Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls GLENN HUNT

South Australia has a similar law in place.

Other states including New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia were each considering their own version.

Opposition corrective services spokesman Tim Mander said the government "has sat idle with their heads in the sand, not wanting to upset the inner-city, bleeding heart brigade".

If a prisoner tries to cooperate but a body cannot be found, they may be granted parole if authorities consider their attempts to be sincere and include a last known location of the remains.

Topics:  crime editors picks justice murder

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

OUR CITY slams the brakes on rapid decline in investor interest in new homes.

Gladstone star's touching open letter to her body

Carly Portch and Ben Norris are pretty chuffed to take out the top spot for most listened to radio station in Central Queensland.

I'LL SCREAM if I read one more tip on how to get the perfect body.

Dad forced to quit job after heartbreaking brain injury

Rodney Hopson with fellow Boyne Valley Lions Club members Heidi Hughes and Neville Mossman. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Local truckie had no idea about injury until it changed his life.

15 jobs exclusively offered to Gladstone locals only

Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

TONNES of jobs in Gladstone, but you need to prove you are local.

Local Partners

Contractor begins building Barney Point shed for free

CONTRACTOR mobilises workers and machinery to begin earthworks.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Dad forced to quit job after heartbreaking brain injury

Rodney Hopson with fellow Boyne Valley Lions Club members Heidi Hughes and Neville Mossman. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Local truckie had no idea about injury until it changed his life.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Tough luck as local misses $10K 'cash cow' call

Tough luck as local misses $10K 'cash cow' call

AN AGNES Water resident could have been $10,000 richer if they answered a very important phone call this morning.

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Don't miss the Brisbane International this summer.

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

A banger of a summer music festival line-up

The music gods are shining on Brisbane this music season; get there!

THIS season, there really is something for all music tastes.

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt.

Blues musician on tunes and dealing with grief

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Quality..Style..Luxury - This Is The Lifestyle You&#39;ve Been Dreaming About!

Unit 501/35 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 3 2 OFFERS AROUND...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are proud to introduce this luxurious penthouse apartment at the "Aspex" that offers you an opulent 303m2 penthouse with sky terrace and boasts...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $355,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $239,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

Family-friendly gem - Convenience and Lifestyle

4 Ingemar crt, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This comfortable brick veneer home will appeal to those seeking location and convenience to amenities and services. Located in the historically popular Clinton /...

DON&#39;T MISS YOUR CHANCE - SELLING AT AUCTION!

13 Sydney Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The community of Calliope is ever expanding with the development of the shopping complex and units under construction. Sydney Street is perfectly located tucked...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A distinctive, high set home located in this exclusive pocket, Sun Valley. This home has a Mediterranean touch with shutters on all the windows providing complete...

SUPERB LOCATION - HUGE POTENTIAL

15 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 AUCTION

Located in Parksville where acreage blocks such as 15 Carthurbie Court are the norm. This home and land is positioned on a 3651m2 (approx) block. The appealing...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

OUR CITY slams brakes on decline in investor interest in new homes.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!