Popular Gladstone store that survived downturn up for sale

GREAT TIME: Tracey Clark is selling her business, Beerless Bar, after opening it 12 years ago in Clinton.

THE "little gift store making ends meet" that has been named among the top 10 sellers of rumpus room goods in Australia is up for sale.

Beerless Bar owner Tracey Clark is ready for a new challenge after building her small business into an iconic gift store for Gladstone during the last 12 years.

The store is among the top 10 sellers in Australia of licenced novelty products, for brands such as Jim Beam and Bundaberg Rum.

"We've had that title for the last six years ... to get that sort of feedback from our reps shows we must be doing OK even in the tough market in Gladstone," Mrs Clark said.

The Gladstone local of more than 30 years said owning a business in the port city came with challenges, especially in recent years.

But she said it was the regular customers, restructuring, and building something "really special" that kept them alive and thriving.

She said they would continue trading as normal until the store is sold to the right buyer.

"I've had to make changes to staff, work more hours myself and re-evaluate my advertising," Mrs Clark said.

"I think at the moment if you can still be here, trading and being OK then it's going good."

Mrs Clark said it was always a career dream to own a business, but it was finding the right one that proved challenging.

At the time, working at a bottle shop, she said customers continually asked for novelty goods for their rumpus rooms or bars.

While regular customers might be left upset about Mrs Clark's departure, there's others who will be even more disappointed, her three sons.

"When I said to everyone a few years ago I wanted to sell the business they all asked me not too ... that was just because then my three sons won't get anything out of it," she said.

Mrs Clark said Gladstone really embraced them.

"Now I really would like to find the right person so (the Beerless Bar) is here for years to come," she said.

"We haven't put 12-13 years in to see it's not here next week ... I want someone to get out of this what we have, which has been a real quality life."