WATCH: Wedding shock as couple crack 18 'double yolk' eggs

Tegan Annett
| 20th Oct 2016 4:00 PM Updated: 4:19 PM
Chris Boyd cracked 18 double yolk eggs during his post-wedding breakfast barbecue.
Chris Boyd cracked 18 double yolk eggs during his post-wedding breakfast barbecue.

CHRIS Boyd's shocking video of a Sunday morning breakfast is no beat up.

During a post-wedding breakfast the Gladstone man wasn't expecting anything out of the norm; runny, sunny-side up eggs and crispy bacon.

But what he got was a full 18-egg carton of double yolks.

"We couldn't believe it," he said.

After cracking four eggs, all with double yolks, they decided to continue cracking them open to see how many were in the carton.

Mr Boyd, and his wife Katey Clark were equally shocked, and they were not the only ones.

A video he shared on Youtube, which is his first upload, has clocked up almost 8000 views.

"The double yolks almost took away from the wedding," he joked.

"One of my mates actually said shouldn't you be posting videos from the wedding."

He shared the clip with Farm Pride, the brand of the eggs, who were also shocked.

"We had no idea what was happening, we're very glad he had a wonderful post-wedding barbecue breakfast though," Farm Pride marketing executive Sarah McLeod said.

"Double yolk is formed naturally by hens.

"Our flocks are of one age, so sometimes people can find more than one double yolk in a pack of eggs."

Topics:  eggs freaky funny gladstone gladstone region

$50K boat crash off Facing Island which injured a Gladstone woman's face was caused by sun glare.

