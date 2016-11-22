No bail for crash driver wanted for more than 30 offences

Ben Haeusler was charged after an alleged hit and run at the weekend.

A WANTED man's rampage has come to an end as he remains in custody following arrest on Sunday.

Ben Haeusler, 25, was charged after an alleged hit and run at Calliope left another driver injured.

The Townsville man was already wanted by police on a number of offences, and did not apply for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Lawyer Jun Pepito admitted bail was "unrealistic" given the charges and Haeusler's past evasion.

Mr Pepito appeared on behalf of his client, who remained in custody at the police watch house.

Haeusler was charged with 32 offences, including arson of a car, five counts of dangerous operation of a car, driving without a licence, nine counts of driving without a licence while court suspended, failing to give particulars following a crash, five counts of failing to stop a car, an offence related to unauthorised explosives, possessing shortened firearms, four counts of stealing, and four counts of unlawfully using a car.

There was discussion in court on whether the matters would remain in the Gladstone jurisdiction, because the alleged offences were committed "all over the place".

Mr Pepito said there were charges from Townsville, Calliope, Springsure, Gatton and other locations.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the indictable charge of arson could be heard anywhere, while the other charges would need to return to their original jurisdiction if Haeusler pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said she would leave the matters in Gladstone for their first mention on February 28 next year.