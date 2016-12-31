31°
'Nightmare hell': Woman haunted by friend's lonely death

Declan Cooley
| 31st Dec 2016 12:56 AM Updated: 1:13 AM
Denise knows how ruthless an addiction to ice can be.
Denise knows how ruthless an addiction to ice can be.

DENISE knows how ruthless an addiction to ice can be.

Before fleeing to Gladstone her ex-husband "chased" the drug daily and this week she lost another good friend to ice.

In two years, four of her friends were dead because of the cruel drug.

"Ice doesn't discriminate and it's amazing just how quickly users go from recreational to a full-time addict," she said.

"They get so violent and psychotic and when they're coming down from the drug that's when it gets really dangerous.

"It's a nightmare from hell."

Although Denise said she had never touched the drug, when she was with her ex-husband she was forced to wake up as early as 6am and be out until 11pm looking for ice all the time.

"I don't know where I got the money from... ," she said.

"I lost a house, jobs and family because it all went straight up his arms."

But having moved to Gladstone five years ago to get away from her husband's destructive path, the drug continues to haunt her.

She said the friends she had lost may not have died from the drug itself but rather from the mental anguish resulting from using ice.

"One was dead for two weeks and the other for one week before they found them and that's the type of lonely life they had," Denise said.

"Their parents are basket cases...they're not coping well.

"These boys were on Centrelink, they were in Department of Housing and it was well known by the authorities that these boys had mental health issues and I did all of that R U OK stuff but none of it worked."

Denise said ice was easy to get in Gladstone, with certain suburbs awash with dealers and she wondered why the police weren't on top of the problem. "If I know where they are, why don't the police?" she said.

Acting officer in charge of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay, said ice had become more prevalent during the past 20 years and was an issue in the community.

"We're pro-actively engaging the community to help fight it," he said.

Although he said there was a good chance police knew where the dealers were, he said people shouldn't assume police knew everything and should contact Crime Stoppers or Gladstone station.

Annual figures released by Queensland Police revealed that drug offences had risen 19.1% from 2015-16 and Ms Bradshaw called on the State Government to provide funding for more drug counsellors.

She said there wasn't enough qualified drug counsellors in town to deal with ice addicts in Gladstone.

"We can't do anything unless we get the support here first," she said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  addiction drug abuse drug addiction gladstone gladstone region ice ice addict police

GLADSTONE woman loses husband, jobs, and house. Then her friend's body was found weeks after death.

