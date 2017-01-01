New year's beach side wedding

Chelsea and Shane Mackenzie are the first couple to marry in 2017.

THE New Year's Day wedding was one not to forget.

SHANE Mackenzie married Chelsea (Kasumic) Mackenzie yesterday on the first day of the year so he "could remember”.

The pair met online about five and a half years ago and had their first date at a pub in NSW.

"She's funny and kept me out of trouble,” Mr Mackenzie said.

"It was a gut feeling I'd say.”

The Mackenzie's were married at 2.30pm at Barney Point Park beside the ocean.

"We were swimming and looked over and thought it would be nice,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

With 11 flower girls, three bridesmaids, four groomsmen and one ring boy standing either side of the couple, they were married in front of about 50 guests.

"It's good, it's not as scary ... everything is good so far,” Mrs Mackenzie said.