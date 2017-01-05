29°
New year sparks spike in gym membership

Matt Harris | 5th Jan 2017 12:44 PM

CHANCES are you've made a new year resolution or two since January 1, but have you made a start on it yet?

Whether it's quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol, reducing debt, losing weight, exercising more or joining a gym, there are a vast number of positive life-changing goals that you can set this year.

Regardless of your motivation, the first step towards a better life is always the hardest.

If your goal is to lose the extra Christmas kilos and improve your physical and mental wellbeing, you're not alone.

The post-Christmas period is synonymous for a spike in gym memberships and there's no exception for the people of Gladstone.

But making a positive change all comes down to attitude, according to Sam Fowler of Snap Fitness.

"Commit straight away - procrastination is the key to failure,” Mr Fowler said.

"So many people want to join the gym and they walk in, but leave saying that they'll think about it and never come back.

"People walk in but don't commit - you should walk in with a 'ready to go' attitude.”

Mr Fowler says weight loss was the biggest motivating factor behind increases in gym memberships, although gym-goers must be patient when it comes to seeing results.

"Normally you see (a spike) - January is massive but February is bigger,” he said.

"A lot of people go to the gym but cancel their membership because it didn't work for them, but it wasn't because it didn't work for them, they just weren't doing it properly.

"My biggest tip as a personal trainer is to make sure you monitor yourself.

"If something isn't working for you, you need to change it. If you're doing it right you should notice a difference within four weeks.”

The Goondoon St gym has had 21 new members join since Christmas, with nine of those signing up on December 27 alone.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fitness and health gym new year resolutions

