New year miracle: Pig Billy Bob has been found

Kristi Campbell has recently moved into the region with around 80 rescue animals.

WHEN they finally reunite, we're sure they'll be as happy as pigs in mud.

The year has started on the right foot for Kristi Campbell who's much loved pet pig has been found.

Missing for about three weeks, Billy Bob was found at "George the cocky's house” in Calliope.

"I got a call, Billy Bob pig is eating mangoes and swimming in the dam ... he'd be so drunk,” Ms Campbell said.

"I feel amazing, relieved, emotionally choked up ... overwhelmed with joy, I cried on the phone to Cathy.”

Ms Campbell runs K and B Pig and Livestock Rescue and Rehabilitation Sanctuary at West Stowe and said her beloved Billy Bob has been visiting the Calliope River Road house for almost three weeks.

"He comes up at 6.30pm, drinks and gets pats at a beautiful animal loving home,” Ms Campbell said.

"These people and neighbours are just beautiful, they love him.

"Cathy is happy he cleans up under her mango tree.”

Ms Campbell is hoping for Billy Bob to come home tonight after she finishes fencing about 40 acres of her property in the rain.

"I am awaiting a call tonight for Billy to turn up to their house,” she said.