New way for Gladstone job seekers to gain skills in growing industry

CQUniversity TAFE horticulture teacher Julie Barry is keen to teach the Gladstone public the tricks of her trade.

GLADSTONE'S university and TAFE wants to grow its numbers, offering a unique opportunity never seen by the general public.

A horticulture course is being opened to the general public as an opportunity for high school graduates and residents looking for work.

CQUniversity TAFE horticulture teacher Julie Barry said previously the course was only offered to Gladstone Ports Corporation apprentices and Gidarjil Land Sea Rangers.

She says the new course will give unemployed residents a chance to gain skills in an industry with secure employment.

"While other industries may be in a bit of a lull in Gladstone, ours is still thriving,” Ms Barry said.

Ms Barry said in Gladstone the horticulture industry gave people the opportunity to work at the Gladstone Ports Corporation and the Gladstone Regional Council, among many organisations.

"Generally just to be able to watch something grow and learning about the whole new world within soil and the alternatives to using chemicals, that's some of the satisfying parts of the job,” she said.

And with a looming redevelopment flagged for the marina campus, Ms Barry said it was a great time to join the university.

The certificate two course is a day-a-week 12 month course. For a certificate three, students will commit to 24 months of study, once a week.

Prospective students can learn more about this course, and others on offer at CQUniversity's TAFE careers expo on January 24.

There are more than 80 options in short courses, certificates and diplomas, for students at CQUniversity TAFE.

The open day will be held from 2-5pm at CQUniversity Gladstone City, Derby St.