Hundreds of jobs in Gladstone's planned tourism boost

GLADSTONE'S next boost to the economy could be just around the corner, but it's got nothing to do with industry.

A new tourism campaign called Run up the Coast will be the next initiative to be launched to get tourists spending money and travelling up and down the coast from Bundaberg to Cairns.

Nearly 28,000 leaflets with information about towns to stop off in and attractions to visit will be sent around the country to encourage visitors to accept the "challenge".

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the new campaign would get Gladstone and the state "pumping".

"This is an exciting opportunity for us because it won't just target grey nomads but international tourists as well," Mr Butcher said.

"There will be different languages printed on the leaflets.

"We already know, particularly with the Chinese, even a small percentage increase in tourism means millions of dollars for Queensland.

"Tourism numbers have exploded over the last two years and from the forums I've been to we know that the Chinese want to come to Queensland to see the reef and jump in the water."

Mr Butcher said the idea behind Run up the Coast was to get tourists to "run the Great Barrier Reef" and hit all the cities including Gladstone.

"Everything is right on our doorstep and we're ready to do it," he said. "With the downturn we've seen in the past 12-24 months we can't continue to rely on industry to keep Gladstone going.

"At this stage we're just scratching the surface (of tourism) and once it's a known thing, you'll get people telling others to do it."

By invigorating the tourism industry in Gladstone and with proposed resorts to be built at Rules Beach, Hummock Hill and Curtis Island in the pipeline, Mr Butcher said hundreds of jobs would flood into the region out of 20,000 expected from the statewide tourism boost.

"We need to make sure when people come to Gladstone that our service is second to none so when they leave they have only good things to say," Mr Butcher said.

He said an upgrade of the East Shores redevelopment was "very close".

He said this redevelopment would help enhance the area for residents and cruise ship passengers who step foot in Gladstone while on their holidays.

Earlier in the week Gladstone tourism and political leaders attended the Destination Q forum in Mackay where they heard from some of the state's best tourism spruikers about the Run up the Coast idea.

Mr Butcher said this forum highlighted the need to work with your "neighbours" to achieve the aim.

He said for Gladstone, this would mean offering deals that incorporate the cities of Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

"We need to diversify," Mr Butcher said.

"That's something we need to look at, it's a priority we need to push."

Mr Butcher hoped the Run up the Coast campaign would be ready by the end of the year and start attracting tourists.