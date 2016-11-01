31°
New system allows local contractors to show off skills

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Nov 2016 1:33 PM Updated: 1:41 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council encourages contractors from within the region to register their business details on its new VendorPanel Marketplace online system.

The online portal, which replaces the Tender Alert Service through which potential suppliers were previously kept updated on Council tender opportunities, makes it simpler for Council to identify local contractors within the region.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the system enabled Council staff to search a list of registered contractors and request quotes for goods and services to a value of up to $200,000.

"Council is keen to provide Gladstone Region contractors with improved access to Council contracts while also improving its own purchasing accountability, governance and transparency, and VendorPanel Marketplace enables this," Councillor Burnett said.

Council's Finance and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Cr Rick Hansen said registering with VendorPanel Marketplace was free and had the potential to help local providers win Council contracts.

"Local contractors are encouraged to register their business details in the new system in order to increase the visibility of their products to Council," Cr Hansen said.

"Upon registering, suppliers will be asked to provide their business category or categories and enter their details in order to receive an invitation to join VendorPanel Marketplace.

"Once the invitation has been received, suppliers simply fill out their business profile to complete the registration process."

For more information about VendorPanel Marketplace contact Council's Contracts Unit by phoning 4976 6006 or emailing contracts@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au

Topics:  contractor council gladstone portal

