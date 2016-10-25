New signs in the Gladstone region could save lives

ROAD SAFETY: Banners will remind motorists and pedestrians to be child-aware during school holidays.

BANNERS and signs will be installed alongside local roads to remind motorists and pedestrians to keep their eyes on little ones during holiday periods.

Gladstone Regional Council is teaming up with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation for the project.

The foundation, which promotes child safety around roads, was established after a Central Coast boy lost his life in a pedestrian accident in 2014.

Agnes Water, Tannum Sands and Boyne Island will be the local focus of the project during a 12-month trial period.

"Council will install signage and banners drawing attention to the need for motorists and pedestrians to help create a safer environment for children and families on holiday by exercising greater caution in busy pedestrian areas," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The signs will portray the foundation's message for the campaign - 'Slow Down, Kids Around' for drivers and 'Hold my Hand' for parents and carers helping children cross busy roads."

The trial period will cover four school holiday periods, beginning with the Christmas break.

Schools will be consulted to help identify the most effective placement for signs and banners.